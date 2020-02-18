CORLETT, Zeta May:
Peacefully, at Hilda Ross Resthome, Hamilton, on 15th February 2020; in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ralph. Much loved Mum of Peter and Tina, Helen and Kevin, and loved Aunty Zeta of David. Cherished Nana of Jamie, Renee, David, Erin, Amber, and Nita, and 6 great-grandchildren. Friends and family are invited to celebrate the life of Zeta at the Hauraki Plains Co-operating Parish Church, 3 Darlington Street, Ngatea, on Thursday 20th February at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 273 Pukahu Road, RD2, Paeroa 3672.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 18, 2020