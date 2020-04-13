Yvonne WALTON

Guest Book
  • "Julie & Extended family Remembering times spent with your..."
  • "Julie & extended family, Remembering times spent with your..."
  • "WALTON, Yvonne: Passed away 10 April 2020, aged 84, at St..."
    - Yvonne WALTON
    Published in: Waikato Times
  • "WALTON, Yvonne: Passed peacefully at St Joan’s Rest Home..."
    - Yvonne WALTON
    Published in: Waikato Times
Death Notice

WALTON, Yvonne:
Passed away peacefully on 10 April 2020, at St Joan's Rest Home and Hospital, Hamilton, in her 84th year. Dearly loved and adored wife of Roy, and much loved and loving mum of Diane and Roger Hancock, Stephen and Belinda Walton (Australia), Julie and Bruce Douglas. Yvonne was also a loving and loved Nana and great-nan. Yvonne/mum/nana you will be dearly missed. Yvonne will also be missed by her sisters Audrey, Barbara and Gay and their families. Roy and the family wish to thank the staff at St Joan's for taking such good care of Yvonne for the last 8 years. A private cremation has been held and a remembrance service will be held when circumstances allow. All communications to Walton Family, C/- 32D Brooklyn Road, Claudelands, Hamilton.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 13, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.