Passed away peacefully on 10 April 2020, at St Joan's Rest Home and Hospital, Hamilton, in her 84th year. Dearly loved and adored wife of Roy, and much loved and loving mum of Diane and Roger Hancock, Stephen and Belinda Walton (Australia), Julie and Bruce Douglas. Yvonne was also a loving and loved Nana and great-nan. Yvonne/mum/nana you will be dearly missed. Yvonne will also be missed by her sisters Audrey, Barbara and Gay and their families. Roy and the family wish to thank the staff at St Joan's for taking such good care of Yvonne for the last 8 years. A private cremation has been held and a remembrance service will be held when circumstances allow. All communications to Walton Family, C/- 32D Brooklyn Road, Claudelands, Hamilton.







