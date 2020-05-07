Yvonne GOOD

Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear the sad news Len. Thinking of you and..."
  • "To Len and family, Sorry to hear of Yvonne's passing,..."
    - Brian Harris
  • "To dear Len, my sincere sympathy to you. I am thinking of..."
    - Tracey Mayo
  • "Dear Len & Family, So very sorry for your loss. Our love..."
    - Shelley Wood
  • "To dear Len, My sincere sympathy to you. I am thinking of..."
Service Information
A Simple Cremation & Burials
233 Carrington Street
New Plymouth, Taranaki
(080)-023-6236
Death Notice

GOOD, Yvonne Nora:
Peacefully at Ultimate Rhapsody Resthome on 6th May 2020. Loving wife of Len for 67 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith and Gail (Australia), Alan and Jill (New Plymouth), Ian and Margaret (Hamilton), Gary and Sheryl (Ngaruawahia), Chris and Christine (New Plymouth), Lynette and Mike Childs (New Plymouth). Loving Nana of 14 grandchildren and Great-Nana of 21.
Will be forever missed
Rest In Peace Mum
Many thanks to all staff at Ultimate Rhapsody Resthome for their care of mum for a short time. Messages can be sent to [email protected]
a simple cremation
& burials

Ph 0800 236 236
Published in Waikato Times on May 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.