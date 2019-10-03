SUARTY-HILL, Yusni:

15 December 1956 -

3 October 2018

It's been a lonely, tearful year since you left all of us. It seems only yesterday that we first met on the tiny island of Wata Wasa in East Timor while we were drilling there. You came to New Zealand and what a crazy lifestyle we enjoyed while working together on the drill rigs, both North and South Islands, and then in later years developing our farm. You were one in a million, able to speak five languages and easily made lifelong friends with your smile, honesty and amazing cooking. You were, and always will be, the love of my life. It was an honour to be your friend, husband and lover for 33 years. Sadly missed by Tony and your many friends and workmates.

Salamat tidur cantik isteri saya, Saya harapan Satu hari kami bersama lagi.





