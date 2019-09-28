VEENENDAAL,
Wouter (Walt):
Born 8.2.1937 and died peacefully at his home on 26.9.2019; aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gretha, and beloved father of Joy and Allen. Loved father-in-law of Bryan. Treasured Opa to Natalie Rose and Dan. A service will be held at Hilldene Chapel, 143 13th Avenue Tauranga, on Saturday 5th October at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Waipuna Hospice for their wonderful care provided to Walt, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299 Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147 or may be left at the venue. Messages to the Veenendaal family C/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 28, 2019