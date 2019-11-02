RENATA, Wiremu (Willie):
15.03.1960 - 19.10.2019
Raewyn, Kyla, Trent, Morgan and whanau would like to thank all those who have supported us throughout the past year and through our sad loss of a very special and much loved husband and Dad. Special thank you to Claire and Tainui for the beautiful service, Mark for bringing us home from Wellington and all the whanau and friends that supported us throughout Willies final journey to make it just as Willie planned, Ng mihi nui ki a koe. The messages of condolence, cards, kai, flowers and visits have meant so much to us all and have been so very much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement.
Kia hora te marino,
Kia Whakapapa pounamu te moana,
kia tere te Krohirohi i mua i tu huarahi.
May the calm be widespread, May the ocean glisten as greenstone,
May the shimmer of light ever dance across your pathway
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 2, 2019