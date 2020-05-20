Wiremu MURU

Guest Book
  • "Dear Judi..so very sorry to hear of Rick's passing....."
    - Judy n Wally Davies
  • "Judi and family, My thoughts are with you at this sad time...."
    - Stu Wakeman
  • "Judi, I was so sorry to hear of Ricky's death. You two were..."
    - Chloe Perriam (Formerly Armstrong)
  • "We are very sorry to hear of Rick's passing. He was one of..."
  • "Condolences to Judi and family, our thoughts are with you...."
Service Information
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
078287629
Death Notice

MURU, Wiremu (Ricky):
Kiwi #558
Passed away peacefully at Awhina House, Waahi Paa, Huntly, surrounded by his loving family on 15 May 2020, aged 69 years. Loving husband, soulmate and best friend of Judi. Loved father of Jamie and Lori, and Paea and Epiha. Special papa of Taylah, Rhys, Niki, Isaac, Jayden, Nanaia, Epiha and Harry.
E kore koe e wareware
Due to the current circumstances, Ricky was farewelled and laid to rest on Saturday 16 May. All communications to the Muru Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly.

Published in Waikato Times on May 20, 2020
