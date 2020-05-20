MURU, Wiremu (Ricky):
Kiwi #558
Passed away peacefully at Awhina House, Waahi Paa, Huntly, surrounded by his loving family on 15 May 2020, aged 69 years. Loving husband, soulmate and best friend of Judi. Loved father of Jamie and Lori, and Paea and Epiha. Special papa of Taylah, Rhys, Niki, Isaac, Jayden, Nanaia, Epiha and Harry.
E kore koe e wareware
Due to the current circumstances, Ricky was farewelled and laid to rest on Saturday 16 May. All communications to the Muru Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly.
Published in Waikato Times on May 20, 2020