Winston MCCAULEY (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Thank you for the friendship, kind words and strong..."
    - Mark Moore
Service Information
Simplicity Funeral Directors Ltd
8 Railside Pl
Hamilton, Waikato
078476851
Death Notice

McCAULEY,
Winston William (Mac):
16.7.1932 - 23.9.2020
Passed away peacefully with his family present. Treasured and loved husband of Robyn. Adored and respected Dad of Mark, Doug and Sylvia and David. Much loved brother of Harry and Anna. A friend of many, a humble servant of God.
'I have fought the good fight,
I have finished the course,
I have kept the faith'
2 Timothy 4:7
Now home with the creator and his beloved mother and father.
Always remembered,
always loved.
A celebration of his life is to be confirmed.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 25, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.