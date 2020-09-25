McCAULEY,
Winston William (Mac):
16.7.1932 - 23.9.2020
Passed away peacefully with his family present. Treasured and loved husband of Robyn. Adored and respected Dad of Mark, Doug and Sylvia and David. Much loved brother of Harry and Anna. A friend of many, a humble servant of God.
'I have fought the good fight,
I have finished the course,
I have kept the faith'
2 Timothy 4:7
Now home with the creator and his beloved mother and father.
Always remembered,
always loved.
A celebration of his life is to be confirmed.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 25, 2020