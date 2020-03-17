POWELL,
Winifred May (nee Hills):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at St Kilda, Cambridge. Loved wife of the late John. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Dennis & Lynette, Christine & Greg, Alan & Linda and Dianne & Garry. Devoted grandmother and proud great-grandmother.
'Peace is yours and sweet remembrance is ours'
The Powell family would like to express their sincere thanks to all the staff at St Kilda for their loving care and friendship. A private family service for Win has been held. All correspondence to the Powell family, C/- PO Box 267, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 17, 2020