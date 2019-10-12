FLETCHER,
Winifred Gladys (Win):
Passed away peacefully at Matamata Country Lodge, on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Aged 103. Much loved wife of the late Ken. Treasured mother of Ken and Peter, and loving mother-in-law of Jill. A caring and gracious grandmother and great-grandmother of Michelle (deceased), Bronwyn and Jason, and their families. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff of Matamata Country Lodge. A celebration of Win's life will be held in St Andrew's Presbyterian Church, Meura St, Matamata, Monday, 14 October, at 11.00am. Followed by interment at the Matamata Cemetery. All communications c/- the Fletcher family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 12, 2019