BAIN, Winifred Alison:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton, on Friday 14 August 2020, aged 90 years. Much loved and loving wife of the late Doug. Loved Mum and mother-in-law of Norman and the late Donna, Trevor and Bronwyn, Kevin and Karen, Maurice and Sonia, Ian and Anita. Adored Nanna and Gran of her 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Due to level 2 restrictions, a private service for Win will take place. Please send tributes to Win's email [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020