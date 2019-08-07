WALSH,
William John Macaulay:
On 4 August 2019, peacefully at Summerset Down the Lane, Hamilton, aged 85 years. Loved husband of the late Ailsa, father and father-in-law of Joanne (deceased) and Wayne, Robert and Bronwyn, and Lynette and David. Special Grandad of seven grandchildren and Great-Grandad of six great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Hamilton, on Saturday 10 August 2019 at 2.00pm. A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Summerset Down the Lane for their care and thoughtfulness over the last two years. All communications to PO Box 644, Waikato Mail Centre, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 7, 2019