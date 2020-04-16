SINNETT,
William James (Bill):
On 13 April 2020 peacefully at Waikato Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Heather and the late Sally. Loved father and father-in-law of Phillip (deceased), Lee-Anne (deceased), Keith and Dianne, Brett and Leonie, and loved stepdad of Lynda and Tony, Leanne, Sandra and Warren, Craig and Karleen, loved by his 18 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Sleeping peacefully,
will be sadly missed.
All communications to the Sinnett family, C/- 89 Dinsdale Road, Hamilton 3204.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 16, 2020