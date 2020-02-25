SHANNON,
William Kenneth (Bill):
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday 20 February 2020. Dearly loved husband of Anne. Much loved father of Chris and Shellie, Nick, Juliette and Aaron. Loving Grandad of Jason, Matthew, and loved brother of Alison and Noel. A Service for Bill will be held in Tirau Co-Operative Church, Main Road, Tirau, on Thursday 28 February at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Parkinson's New Zealand would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Shannon family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020