ROBINSON,
William Brian (Brian):
Passed away peacefully at his Roto-o-Rangi home on Monday, August 19, 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Michelle, Jonathan and Mary, Matthew and Penny. Adored Pa Brian of Zach, Meg, Kate, Molly, Toby, Issy, Jasper and Phoebe. Loved brother of Maureen and Margaret. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Cambridge Town Hall, Victoria Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday, August 28 at 1.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019