William ROBINSON

Guest Book
  • "It can be so hard to face the first year without your loved..."
    - COLIN BOYLES
Death Notice

ROBINSON,
William Brian (Brian):
Passed away peacefully at his Roto-o-Rangi home on Monday, August 19, 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Michelle, Jonathan and Mary, Matthew and Penny. Adored Pa Brian of Zach, Meg, Kate, Molly, Toby, Issy, Jasper and Phoebe. Loved brother of Maureen and Margaret. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at Cambridge Town Hall, Victoria Street, Cambridge, on Wednesday, August 28 at 1.00pm.


logo
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.