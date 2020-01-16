PETERSEN,
William Arthur (Arthur):
Passed away peacefully in Martinborough in his 75th year. Dearly loved son of Marjorie and the late Bill Petersen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David (deceased) and Sheryl, Judy and Selwyn Mexted, Roger and Paula, Trevor and Sandra. Loved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A service for Arthur will be held in the Richmond Chapel, 10 Richmond Road, Carterton, on Tuesday 21 January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to P.O. Box 285, Martinborough 5741 or can be left on Arthur's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 16, 2020