William PETERSEN

Guest Book
  • "Rest in peace Arthur, you are now reunited with your best..."
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
View Map
Death Notice

PETERSEN,
William Arthur (Arthur):
Passed away peacefully in Martinborough in his 75th year. Dearly loved son of Marjorie and the late Bill Petersen. Loved brother and brother-in-law of David (deceased) and Sheryl, Judy and Selwyn Mexted, Roger and Paula, Trevor and Sandra. Loved Uncle of his many nieces and nephews. A service for Arthur will be held in the Richmond Chapel, 10 Richmond Road, Carterton, on Tuesday 21 January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to P.O. Box 285, Martinborough 5741 or can be left on Arthur's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.