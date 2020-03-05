William PEPPERELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William PEPPERELL.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
View Map
Death Notice

PEPPERELL,
William Eric (Bill):
On 4 March 2020 Bill passed at home surrounded by his family, aged 86 years. Loving husband to Catherine who passed away recently, and father to Debra, Cherie, Robert & Raewyn. Much loved poppa to Sean, Aaron, Amy, Preston, Austin, Ameena and Aisha. A service for Bill will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Westpac Trust Air Ambulance, PO Box 9308, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Pepperell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.