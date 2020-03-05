PEPPERELL,
William Eric (Bill):
On 4 March 2020 Bill passed at home surrounded by his family, aged 86 years. Loving husband to Catherine who passed away recently, and father to Debra, Cherie, Robert & Raewyn. Much loved poppa to Sean, Aaron, Amy, Preston, Austin, Ameena and Aisha. A service for Bill will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Monday, 9 March 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Westpac Trust Air Ambulance, PO Box 9308, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Pepperell family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 5, 2020