On Monday 31 August 2020, at home with his family, aged 85 years. Darling husband of Elaine for almost 63 years. Dear Dad of Billy, Robyn and Tony, Keith and Toni, and dear "Willy" of Graeme and Juliet. Loved and very proud Grandad of Tony and Ange, Louise, Richie, Nikki and Adin, Hayley and Anthony, and of his grandies, Mitch, Ava, Indi, Ben, little Hunter, and a wee girl due in October. Only son of Will and Chrissy, baby brother of Mary, Anne, Peg, Joan and Dorothy. In accordance with Bill's wishes, a private cremation has taken place. An informal "get together" to remember Bill will be held at his home, with details to be advised at a later date. Communications C/- Cambridge Funerals, PO Box 844, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated.

Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 5, 2020
