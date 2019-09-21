MUNCASTER,
William Brownlie (Bill):
On 20 September 2019, peacefully at Kimihia Rest Home in Huntly, aged 96 years. Much loved husband of the late Cath. Loved father and father-in-law of Janet and David Steffert, and David. Loved grandfather of Joshua, Daniel and Jessica. Great-grandfather of his eight great-grandchildren. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Huntly Baptist Church, Riverview Road, Huntly, on Tuesday 24 September, at 11.00am, to be followed by a burial at the Kimihia Cemetery, Great South Road, Huntly.
"Gone to be with his Lord"
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 21, 2019