MULHOLLAND,
William Murray (Murray):
Passed away suddenly on 19th August 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved youngest son of Vign and the late Bruce Mulholland. Loved father of Scott and Thomas. Brother and brother-in-law of Ritchie and Debbie, John and Trudi and Brett and the late Ardell. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
'He will be sadly missed
by many'
At the family's request, a private service will be held. All correspondence to the Mulholland family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 24, 2020