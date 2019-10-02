William MONTEITH

Death Notice

MONTEITH,
William Frederick (Bill):
On Saturday 28th September 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital. In his 88th year. Dearly loved husband of Ann, and cherished Dad of David, Debbie, James and Regina, Mary Ann and Ian McTernan, Andrew and Diane and Rachael. Adored Grandad and Poppa of twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
"The heart that loves is
always young."
A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held on Friday 4th October 2019 at the Putaruru Baptist Church, 54 Arapuni St, at 1.00pm. Communications to South Waikato Funeral Services.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 2, 2019
