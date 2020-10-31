McCAULEY,
William Frederick:
Fred's long battle came to an end on October 29, 2020, aged 81 years. Dearly loved husband of Marie for 58 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Gavin and Natalie, Karen and Wayne. Proud Grandad of Zayne. Loved brother of Gordon and the late Morrie. A Catholic service for Fred will be held on Tuesday, November 3, at 1.00pm, at St John the Baptist Anglican Church, 47 Jocelyn Street, Te Puke. Sincere thanks to Waipuna Hospice and Dr Andrew Coster.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 31, 2020