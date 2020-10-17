LIM, William (Willie):
On 10th October 2020, peacefully in his sleep at home. Aged 100 years. Dearly loved husband of Myra. Adored father and father-in-law of Stan, Sandra & Gordon, Wendy & Michael, Beverly & Lee, and Raywin (deceased) & Tom. Cherished Grandfather (Goong Goong) to Garrett & Vicki, Jai & Rachel, Rachel & Andre, and Emile. Great-Grandfather (Tai-Goong) of 8. The funeral service will be held in the Park Chapel at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead, on Saturday 24th October, at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the Chestnut Lawn, Hamilton Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to the St Johns Ambulance Association Waikato would be appreciated and may be placed in the chapel foyer or made online at www.stjohn.org.nz/support-us/donate All communications to The Lim Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2020