William LAWSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William LAWSON.
Death Notice

LAWSON,
William Betson (Bill):
Died 6th July 2020 after a short illness, aged 88. Husband of the late Nancy, father and father-in-law of Stephen and Linda (Tauranga), Marilyn (Te Aroha), Deirdre and Geoffry (Te Aroha), Glenda and the late Alan (Peka Peka). Grandfather of Warren, Karen, Michael, Natasha, Cole and Adam. Great-grandfather of Ruby, Shyanne, Summer, Skye, Nature, Brody, Tyler, Lincoln and Bailey. Great-great-grandfather of Aniyah. Due to Bill's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All communications to 31A Ema Street, Te Aroha.
Published in Waikato Times on July 14, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.