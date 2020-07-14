LAWSON,
William Betson (Bill):
Died 6th July 2020 after a short illness, aged 88. Husband of the late Nancy, father and father-in-law of Stephen and Linda (Tauranga), Marilyn (Te Aroha), Deirdre and Geoffry (Te Aroha), Glenda and the late Alan (Peka Peka). Grandfather of Warren, Karen, Michael, Natasha, Cole and Adam. Great-grandfather of Ruby, Shyanne, Summer, Skye, Nature, Brody, Tyler, Lincoln and Bailey. Great-great-grandfather of Aniyah. Due to Bill's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All communications to 31A Ema Street, Te Aroha.
Published in Waikato Times on July 14, 2020