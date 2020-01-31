William GREEN (1940 - 2020)
Service Information
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Legacy Gardens
53 Te Okuroa Drive
Papamoa
Death Notice

GREEN, William (Bill):
8.1.1940 – 28.1.2020
Loved husband and best mate of Kay. Dependable big brother of Alan and sister-in-law Joy. Inspirational dad of Adrian, Lynne and Simon. Admired father-in-law of Audrey and Martin. Can-do-anything Poppa of James and Hayley, Jamie, Joshua and Anton. Great-Poppa of Mahalia-Jade.
Once again free and at large!
A service for Bill will be held at Legacy Gardens, 53 Te Okuroa Drive, Papamoa, on Tuesday 4 February at 2.00pm. Communications to the Green Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 31, 2020
