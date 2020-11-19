FARRIMOND,
William Hewitt:
Born 8th October 1945, died 17th November 2020, aged 75 years. Dearly loved partner of Olive. Father and father-in-law of Sidsel and Ben and Sune and Tess. Grandfather of Banjo, Jasper and Giselle. Brother of Kelly, the late Michael and Jillian. Son of the late Wilfred and Doreen. William's funeral will be held at Woolertons Funeral Home Chapel, 8F Railside Place, Dinsdale, Hamilton, on Saturday 21st November 2020 at 1.00pm. All correspondence to the Farrimond family, C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 19, 2020