DUNN,

William Thomas (Bill):

Lena, Bill and Heather, along with their families, would like to thank all those who have supported us through the sad loss of a much loved husband, father, father-in-law and grandad. To all those who phoned, sent cards and flowers, and visits. Thank you for your love and support. For those who attended the service there are no words to express our deep gratitude. Please accept our personal thanks for your expression of sympathy.



