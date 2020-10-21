DUNN,
William Thomas (Bill):
Peacefully surrounded by family on October 19, 2020 at Te Aroha Community Hospital, aged 81. Dearly loved husband of Lena for 57 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Bill and Denise, Heather and Mark Gurr and the late John. Loving grandad of Nicole, Ashlee and Dillon, William and Kayla, and great-granddad of Charlee and Blake. Special thanks to the staff of Te Aroha Community Hospital. A service for Bill will be held at the Te Aroha Club, 42 Centennial Ave, Te Aroha, on Thursday (tomorrow) at 1.30pm. Messages to the Dunn family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, 10 Short St, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 21, 2020