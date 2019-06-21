DEACON,

William (Bill) George:



Of Junee and formerly of Ngaruawahia, New Zealand. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 18th June 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Noreen and the late Georgina Deacon. Dearly loved father of Barry, Daryn (Dec'd), and Lyandra Logan. Loved father-in-law of Ruta, Danielle and Michael. Loving brother of John (Dec'd) Michael, and deceased twin of Michael, Alex, Nola, Susan, David, and their families. Adored Grandad and Koro of Georgia, Matthew, Melissa, Billie-Rose, Kauri and Maddy. Aged 75 years



Rest in Peace.



The relatives and friends of the late Mr William (Bill) Deacon are respectfully informed that his funeral will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2019. The cortege will leave for the Junee Lawn Cemetery after Prayers in St Joseph's Catholic Church Junee commencing at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers and in memory of Bill, please consider a donation to New Zealand Cancer Society.

