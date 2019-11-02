CORNES,
William Edward Morrin (Bill):
(Rgt. Number 41797, RNZIR) Passed away peacefully at home on 31 October 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Julie; much loved father of Jane, Rosalind and Morrin, father-in-law of Shane and Trudy; cherished Grandad of Jesse, Lucas, Ethan, Sophie; Ashleigh, Kabe, Daniel; Shayla, Stella; and great-Grandad of Arya, Cyril-Joe, Nicklaus, Reggie, Mason, Ren, Victor. A service for Bill will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Monday 4th November, at 1.30pm. Thank you to all the staff who cared for Bill at Waikato Hospital and Hospice Waikato.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 2, 2019