BATY, William Alfred:

Dearly loved husband of Sheryl, father of Justin and Aaron, father-in-law of Tracey, and grandfather (with the loudest sneeze and biggest hands) of Jayden, Samuel, Grace, Quinn and Maya. It is with incredible sadness and shock we say "see ya later" to our beloved "hero". You are gone far too soon and the gap you leave seems too greater span to cross. We love you more than any words can say. As you always say "life is simple, its only us that tries to complicate it." A Service for Bill will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata, at 11.00am on Tuesday 2 June, followed by a private family burial at Mangawhai Heads on 3 June. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John, Matamata, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Baty family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.







