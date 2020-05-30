William BATY
BATY, William Alfred:
Dearly loved husband of Sheryl, father of Justin and Aaron, father-in-law of Tracey, and grandfather (with the loudest sneeze and biggest hands) of Jayden, Samuel, Grace, Quinn and Maya. It is with incredible sadness and shock we say "see ya later" to our beloved "hero". You are gone far too soon and the gap you leave seems too greater span to cross. We love you more than any words can say. As you always say "life is simple, its only us that tries to complicate it." A Service for Bill will be held in the Rosa Chapel, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata, at 11.00am on Tuesday 2 June, followed by a private family burial at Mangawhai Heads on 3 June. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John, Matamata, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the Baty family, 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.



Published in Waikato Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Service
11:00 AM
Waterson's Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato null
07-888 8632
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 29, 2020
Dear Sheryl and family
We all prey for you all at this sad time, and hope this gives you strength tomorrow.
We will never forget the Bills toil all those years ago, and the example he made.
Bruce Livingstone
Neighbor
May 29, 2020
A neat sense of humour and you will be missed by all. Thinking of you Sheryl and your family at yhis time.
Bridget Gorinski (Chaffe)
Classmate
