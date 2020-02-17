VAN BUSSEL,

Wilhelmina (Mien):

15.08.1930 - 14.02.2020

Passed peacefully in her sleep at Cardona Resthome, Putaruru. Beloved wife of Bert for 65 years. Loved Mum and mother-in-law to Toos and Bert (deceased), Hans (deceased), Marian and Murray, and Frank and Karen. Loved Oma of seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

"Mum (Oma) you will be greatly missed and forever

in our hearts."

Donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Rosary for Mien will be recited at the St Patrick's Catholic Church, SH1, Putaruru, on Tuesday 18th February at 7.00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the above church on Wednesday 19th February at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to all the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Putaruru Family Doctors, the District Nurses, and all staff at Cardrona for their love, care and support.

