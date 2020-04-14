FLINTOFF, Wendy Elinor:
Passed away on Good Friday, 10 April 2020, in her 74th year. Beloved wife of Ross. Loving mother of Warwick and Ann, David and Donna and Karen and Anthony (dec). Loved Nana of Logan, Leon, Juniper Elinor, Justin, Emma and Tamsin. The family wish to say a special thanks to the District Nurses and Helen Fisher for their tremendous assistance and care for Wendy.
"Wendy has exchanged the old rugged cross for a crown." Wendy will have a private farewell and be buried at Te Kuiti cemetery. A celebration of Wendy's life will be held at a later date. All communications to 29 Thomson Ave, Otorohanga.
Published in Waikato Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020