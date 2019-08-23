FINLAY, Wendy Lynette

(nee MacDonald):

Passed away at Waikato Public Hospital on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. Aged 67 years. Loved partner and best friend of Bob Douglas. Loved mum of Adam and Taryn, and mother-in-law of Noel. Special grandma to Jadyn, Neeve, Eilis and Reilly. Cherished daughter of Leone and the late Willis, sister of Don & Carol, Liz & Graham and the late Rod. Many thanks to the Drs and staff at Waikato Public Hospital, especially the Nurses at the Chemotherapy Day Stay Unit. A ceremony to celebrate Wendy's life will be held at Raleigh Street Christian Centre, Raleigh Street, Leamington, Cambridge, on Tuesday, 27th August 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Finlay Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.





