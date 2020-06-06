SMIT, Weipke (Bill):

On 7 June 2000, 20 years ago you left us as we were out celebrating Dianne's 18th birthday. A celebration of a birthday turned into losing you. We remember you this day. You were not alone there by your side were loving wife Pietje, Christiene and Karl, James, Dianne and Victoria. Life is past times shared, the present is when we are watching children and grandchildren grow and in them we view the thing you used to do. The future is hoping you would have been proud of the new generations. Your expressions live on through the faces of your grandchildren and great-grandchildren, kept alive in memories in the voices of Dianne and Victoria with partners Eric and Angelo and their children Ryan and Natalie, Alexander and Edwin.

Sometimes you may never know the true value of a moment until it becomes a memory.

We miss you.

Love from our Family.






