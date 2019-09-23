Warwick SLUCE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warwick SLUCE.
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

SLUCE, Warwick Athol:
On 20 September 2019 peacefully at Bupa Rossendale Home and Hospital, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. A special thanks to the staff of Bupa Rossendale for their love and care of Warwick. Also, to friends, family and acquaintances who have supported Warwick and Ruth over the years. A service for Warwick will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Wednesday, 25 September 2019 at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. All communications to the Sluce family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

logo
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.