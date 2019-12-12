Warwick PRESCOTT

  • "Sorry to hear this. Sympathy & condolences to his family &..."
    - Yvonne Rothery
  • "A sad time for his family. A great neighbor. Will miss..."
    - Kay Belcher
PRESCOTT, Warwick Athol:
On Tuesday 10th December 2019, at his home in Otorohanga. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Amy and John, Blair and Allie. Cherished grandad to his four grandchildren. Loved by his sisters Maureen and Glenda and their families. A memorial service for Warwick will be held at V J Williams and Sons Chapel, King Street West, Te Kuiti, on Sunday 15th December, at 11.00am. All communications to Prescott Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 12, 2019
