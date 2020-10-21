BRYANT, Warwick John:
Passed away peacefully with family by his side at Waikato Hospital on Sunday 18th October 2020. Aged 83. Dearly loved husband of Irene, loved father and father-in-law of Russell, Steven and Ngaire, Phillip and Sharon, and loving Poppy to Tania, Craig, Martin, Julia, Zachary and Phoebe. The funeral service will be held at Hamilton Park Chapel at Hamilton Park Cemetery and Crematorium, Newstead, on Wednesday 28th October at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Waikato Equestrian Centre - Riding for the Disabled; Hamilton Group RDA, PO Box 20-043, Te Rapa, Hamilton 3214. All communications to the Bryant family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020