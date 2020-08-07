WILTON, Warren Albert:
Suddenly, on 2nd April 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Naera. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Jenny, and Geoffrey and Hannah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Elizabeth and Mate, Ngaio and Roger, Cynthia and Philip, Anita and Lindsay, the late Desley and Ian, and the late Stuart and Christine. Warren loved his family, engineering, contract bridge and smallbore shooting, and was always willing to give up his time to help others. A Memorial Service for Warren will be held Tomorrow, Saturday 8th August at 11.00am at The Tokoroa Cosmopolitan Club, Balmoral Drive.
South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
PO Box 459, Tokoroa
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 7, 2020