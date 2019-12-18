Warren SPENCE

Service Information
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:30 a.m.
St Columba Church
480 Ti Rakau Drive
Botany Downs
Interment
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:45 p.m.
Te Awamutu Cemetery
Death Notice

SPENCE, Warren Alexander:
Passed away at Middlemore Hospital, Auckland, on 15th December 2019. Aged 82. Eldest son of the late Melville and Vera Spence. Dearly loved brother of Lois (dec), Donald, Dawn, Ray (dec), and Peter. A service for Warren will be held at St Columba Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, Auckland, on Friday 20 December 2019, at 10.30am. Interment to follow at Te Awamutu Cemetery at 2.45pm. All communications to Spence family, c/- Pellows PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 18, 2019
