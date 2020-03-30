NORTH, Warren Douglas:
Tragically as the result of an accident at home in the Phillipines on 24 March. Aged 71. Dearly loved husband and friend of Merla. Loved Dad to Melissa and Sarah and father-in-law to Hamish. Adored Poppy to Jayden, Luca and Leo, Dannika and Kaylin. Loved only son of the late Joan and Doug and loved younger brother of the late Lynnette and brother-in-law of David Garner (deceased). Much loved uncle to Murray, Christine, Craig and their families. Loved twin brother of Karyn and brother-in-law of Tony Kelsey.
Dad, you have gone to join your Mother, Daddy and Nette in the big vege garden
in the sky.
All communications to Sarah White (North)
[email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 30, 2020