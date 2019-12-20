Warren MASSEY

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathies to Raewyn, Clark and family, Rae,..."
    - James Gollan
  • "Ana and myself send our condolences to family"
    - Eddie Hooper
  • "MASSEY, Warren Douglas Ferguson: Died peacefully at home,..."
    - Warren MASSEY
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:30 p.m.
The Te Rapa Tavern
45 Sunshine Avenue
Te Rapa, Hamilton
Death Notice

MASSEY,
Warren Douglas Ferguson
(Wazza):
9.08.1952 - 19.12.2019
Aged 67. Died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with asbestos related cancer. Loved partner of Rosemary Johnson, husband of Raewyn, father of Clark, brother of Tina. Loved by many and proud owner of Apparelmaster Waikato Limited.
"A Master of Space and Time"
- Leon Russell
A Celebration of Warren's life will be held on Sunday 22nd December 2019, at 3.30pm, at the Te Rapa Tavern, Sunshine Avenue, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
