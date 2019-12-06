DICKINSON, Warren John:

Passed away peacefully at Norfolk Lodge Rest Home, Waitara on Wednesday 4 December 2019, aged 84 years. Loved husband of the late Judith. Much loved father and father-in-law of Susan and Mark (deceased), Colleen and Scott Barr, Pam and Raymond Murray, Raymond and Angela, and Debbie. Much loved grandad of Rihi, Teihana, Judy and Kahurangi; Aimee, Michelle and Taylor; Brooke, Lilly and Lachlan; Monique, Damien and Leo; and Layla. Thank you to the staff of Norfolk Lodge for the wonderful care shown to dad and our family. All messages c/- Vospers Funeral Services, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. A celebration of Warren's life will be held at the Urenui Community Centre, Takiroa Street, Urenui on Monday 9 December 2019, at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Urenui cemetery.





