COLE, Warren Joseph:
On 17 July 2019 at Waikato Hospital, after a long illness. Aged 78. Much loved father of Jennifer and Gregory. Loved G-daddy of Simon, Annika and Jackson. Much loved partner and best friend of Olwyn. Loved brother of Martin & Russell.
NZ's 1st Gold Medalist
in Rowing in Mexico
'68 Olympics.
A service for Warren will be held at 1.00pm on Thursday 25 July 2019 at the Waikato Rowing Club, Grantham Street, Hamilton. All communications to Cole family, c/- Pellows, PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on July 20, 2019