YOUNG,

Walter Francis (Wally):

Reg. No. W33094. NZ Army. Captain & QM. 1949 - 1978 Passed away peacefully in Wanganui Hospital on Wednesday 6th May 2020 after a short illness. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father & father-in-law of Trevor & Rochelle. Loved Poppy to Georgia and Kate. A man that accepted the challenge to live life to the fullest, both on and off the sports field and in his business endeavours, earning the respect of all those that had the opportunity to know him. A Private Family Service was held on Saturday 9th May. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings a Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate Wally's life.

Dempsey & Forrest

Locally Owned



