WHITE,
Walter Ross "Wally":
Suddenly, but peacefully on 5th October at his home. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved Partner of Eileen Brinsden. Much loved Father of Peter & Michelle; Gavin & Karla; Warren & Michelle; and Andrea. Long time friend of Beryl. Loved Grandad of Sam, Leah; Daniel, Amanda & Kristian; Kara, Liam, Shae and Great-Grandad to Kiara, Jack, Jace & Kaylee; Mason, Madison, & Hunter. Loved Step-Dad of Kevin & Flower; and Tony & Paula. Poppa of Mia & Cole. A celebration of Wally's life will be held on Thursday 10 October at 10am at Hamilton Park Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. All communications to the White Family, c/o PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 7, 2019