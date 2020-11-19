MORRIS,
Walter Leonard (Len):
Aged 83 years. Passed away at Radius Kensington, Hamilton, on 17th November 2020. Much loved husband of Maria. Dearly loved father of Peter & Judith, Tony & Carolyn and Lisa & Lex. Cherished Grandad to Sara, Nikki, Paul, Louise, Jared, Samantha and Bryar. Great-Grandad of 9. A service to celebrate Len's life will be held on Friday 20th November, in the Park Chapel, Hamilton Park Cemetery, 309 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, Hamilton, at 11.00am, followed by a private family burial. The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks to the staff at Radius Kensington. All communications to Len's Family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 19, 2020