Walter FUNNELL

Service Information
Service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Timber Museum
State Highway 1
Putaruru
Death Notice

FUNNELL, Walter Allan:
Passed away peacefully at Summerset down the Lane on 13 January 2020. Loved father of Allan, Wayne (dec), Lianne and Shaun. Treasured grandfather of Grace and Bella-May. A Service for Walter will be held in the Timber Museum, State Highway 1, Putaruru, on Friday 24 January 2020 at 12.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Funnell family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 17, 2020
