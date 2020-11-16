O'HEARN, Wally Robert:
Peacefully on 14 November aged 61, dearly loved husband of Vanessa, father of David & Karl, Loved father-in-law of Mel and loved Grandfather of Taylah, Charlee and Max. Resting now with all the great memories he created and celebrated. His race has been run and he fought right to the line, but hoping to enjoy more success as an owner. A service will be held for Wally on Thursday 19 November at the Matamata Racecourse SH 27, Matamata at 1.00pm. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Cancer Society. Broadway Funeral Homes, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 16, 2020